Scotland boss Gordon Strachan admits that even he was surprised by how well his side performed against Lithuania, as they cruised to a 3-0 victory in Vilnius

Gordon Strachan has confessed that Scotland's three-goal showing away to Lithuania was "as good as it gets" for his side.

The Tartan Army maintained their hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup with a 3-0 win in Vilnius, courtesy of goals from Stuart Armstrong, Andrew Robertson and James McArthur.

Strachan, who claimed before the match that a point would not be disastrous, was delighted to see his players handle the plastic pitch with ease to outclass Group F rivals Lithuania.

"When you imagine how the game might go, I couldn't have seen it being as good as this in terms of performance," he told Sky Sports News. "To play as well as we did was terrific. Some of the individual performances were outstanding.

"We have put up some great performances against the likes of Germany and Croatia but this was as good as it gets. Some of the guys were phenomenal. We created a lot of chances and played the way we said we wanted to play. Everybody joined in."

Scotland now sit third in Group F with three games to go, six points adrift of leaders England and four off Slovakia in second.