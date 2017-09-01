World Cup
Gordon Strachan: 'Lithuania match not must-win for Scotland'

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Gordon Strachan believes that Scotland will still be in with a real shot of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup even if they draw against Lithuania on Friday night.
Scotland boss Gordon Strachan has claimed that a point away to Group F rivals Lithuania will be enough to keep his side on course for World Cup qualification.

The Tartan Army head to Vilnius for Friday evening's clash sitting fourth in the table, six points adrift of leaders England and four off Slovakia in second.

Despite having just four games left to play on the road to Russia, a previously under-fire Strachan is adamant that three wins and a draw would still be enough to get the job done.

"You don't just have to win the game. If you get a point and you win the next three games, then that is 10 points," he told reporters. "You couldn't tell me 10 points couldn't do it. That is why it isn't a must-win.

"We are going to try and play like it is a must-win, but play it in a way where we don't try and win it by being silly and you lose it. There is a wee bit of nerves, but you should have that in every game.

"We should be nervous of the other team with the ball, but when you have the ball, I say to the players have no fear whatsoever."

Scotland, who drew 2-2 against England in their most recent qualifier, also take on Malta during the international break.

