Malta midfielder Ryan Fenech has insisted that his team are 'not travelling to Hampden for a holiday' as the Group F minnows look to shock Scotland in Monday night's 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Malta will enter the match off the back of a 4-0 defeat against England, which left them bottom of the group on zero points.

Scotland, meanwhile, currently sit third in the section on 11 points, four points behind second-place Slovakia, who travel to England on the same night.

The hosts will be the overwhelming favourites to collect a much-needed victory on the night, but Malta midfielder Fenech has insisted that his side "will try to make it as hard as possible".

"Hampden is full of history and it will be an honour to play there, but we are not here on holiday," Fenech told reporters. "We know Scotland are tough to beat, they are physically very good.

"We expect a very tough match but our job as players is to give our all and try to get something out of the match. We respect Scotland, we know we are not up to that level, but obviously we will try to make it as hard as possible and try to get a result."

Scotland beat Lithuania 3-0 on Friday night to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive.