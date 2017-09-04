World Cup
Sep 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Scotland
vs.
Malta
 

Ryan Fenech: 'Malta will make it tough for Scotland'

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan reacts during the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifier between Scotland and Poland at Hampden Park on October 08, 2015 in Glasgow, Scotland.
© Getty Images
Malta midfielder Ryan Fenech insists that his team are 'not travelling to Hampden for a holiday' as the Group F minnows look to shock Scotland on Monday.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 22:15 UK

Malta midfielder Ryan Fenech has insisted that his team are 'not travelling to Hampden for a holiday' as the Group F minnows look to shock Scotland in Monday night's 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Malta will enter the match off the back of a 4-0 defeat against England, which left them bottom of the group on zero points.

Scotland, meanwhile, currently sit third in the section on 11 points, four points behind second-place Slovakia, who travel to England on the same night.

The hosts will be the overwhelming favourites to collect a much-needed victory on the night, but Malta midfielder Fenech has insisted that his side "will try to make it as hard as possible".

"Hampden is full of history and it will be an honour to play there, but we are not here on holiday," Fenech told reporters. "We know Scotland are tough to beat, they are physically very good.

"We expect a very tough match but our job as players is to give our all and try to get something out of the match. We respect Scotland, we know we are not up to that level, but obviously we will try to make it as hard as possible and try to get a result."

Scotland beat Lithuania 3-0 on Friday night to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive.

Harry Kane has a stretch during an England training session on March 28, 2016
Read Next:
Harry Kane: 'England did the job'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ryan Fenech, Football
Your Comments
More Malta News
Scotland manager Gordon Strachan reacts during the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifier between Scotland and Poland at Hampden Park on October 08, 2015 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Ryan Fenech: 'Malta will make it tough for Scotland'
 Harry Kane has a stretch during an England training session on March 28, 2016
Harry Kane: 'England did the job'
 England midfielder Jordan Henderson in action during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Jordan Henderson: 'Plenty of room for England improvement'
Result: Late salvo spares England blushesTeam News: Henderson to captain England in MaltaLive Commentary: Malta 0-4 England - as it happenedSouthgate confirms Hart will startPreview: Malta vs. England
Probe launched into England qualifying group?Andrew Hogg: 'Malta can be satisfied'Result: Southgate reign starts with win over MaltaLive Commentary: England 2-0 Malta - as it happenedTeam News: Lingard makes England debut
> Malta Homepage



Tables
 