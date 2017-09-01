Harry Kane: 'England did the job'

England striker Harry Kane believes that his side completed the job they were sent out to do despite a largely unconvincing display in their 4-0 win over Malta.

It took Gareth Southgate's side until the 53rd minute to break the deadlock against a team 177 places below them in the FIFA rankings, with Kane opening his account for the season following another goalless August.

The final scoreline was made to look a lot more flattering by three late goals - including a second for Kane - but the Tottenham Hotspur striker insists that they succeeded in their target despite a largely unconvincing display.

"Whenever you come away for games like this it is never going to be easy. We were trying to break them down, they had 10 men behind the ball. We knew if we just kept moving it wide we would find the space," he told ITV Sport.

"The manager makes his choices, he puts the team out he thinks we will win the game and we won 4-0 so we have done the right job tonight."

Kane has now scored five goals in his last three England games.