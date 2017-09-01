World Cup
Sep 1, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Malta
0-4
England
 
FT(HT: 0-0)
Kane (53', 92'), Bertrand (86'), Welbeck (91')

Harry Kane: 'England did the job'

Harry Kane has a stretch during an England training session on March 28, 2016
© Getty Images
England striker Harry Kane believes that his side completed the job they were sent out to do despite a largely unconvincing display in their 4-0 win over Malta.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 22:14 UK

England striker Harry Kane has said that his side completed the job they were sent out to do during this evening's 4-0 win over Malta at the Ta'Qali Stadium.

It took Gareth Southgate's side until the 53rd minute to break the deadlock against a team 177 places below them in the FIFA rankings, with Kane opening his account for the season following another goalless August.

The final scoreline was made to look a lot more flattering by three late goals - including a second for Kane - but the Tottenham Hotspur striker insists that they succeeded in their target despite a largely unconvincing display.

"Whenever you come away for games like this it is never going to be easy. We were trying to break them down, they had 10 men behind the ball. We knew if we just kept moving it wide we would find the space," he told ITV Sport.

"The manager makes his choices, he puts the team out he thinks we will win the game and we won 4-0 so we have done the right job tonight."

Kane has now scored five goals in his last three England games.

England midfielder Jordan Henderson in action during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
