Roma legend Francesco Totti has confirmed that Sunday's Serie A encounter against Genoa will be his last match for the club.

The 40-year-old Italian has scored 307 goals in 783 appearances for his hometown club since making his Giallorossi debut in March 1993 at the age of 16.

Although it will be the last time Totti plays for Roma, he has not explicitly addressed whether he will remain at the club as a director or coach, or prolong his playing career at another club.

He tweeted: "Roma-Genoa, Sunday 28th May 2017, the last time I can wear Roma's jersey. I can't tell you in a few words how much these colours meant, mean and will always mean to me.

"I just feel that my love for football never fades: it's a passion, my passion. It's so deep I can't imagine not fuelling it any longer. Ever.

"From Monday, I'm ready to go again. I'm ready for a new challenge."

Totti, a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006, has won one Serie A title and two Coppa Italias at Roma.