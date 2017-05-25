General view of Stadium of Light

Sunderland

Family: 'Bradley Lowery does not have long to live'

Sunderland's Jermain Defoe with fan Bradley Lowery at the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
© SilverHub
The family of Bradley Lowery say that the six-year-old does not have long to live after his cancer began to spread "at a very fast rate".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 13:40 UK

The family of Bradley Lowery have said that he does not have long to live after his cancer began to spread "at a very fast rate".

Six-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley, who is suffering from neuroblastoma, has touched people around the world with his fight against the disease.

A statement published on Facebook by his family on Thursday said that a scan had revealed new tumours and that he was now receiving palliative care at home.

It read: "Bradley had a scan on Monday and it showed what we feared. Bradley's cancer is spreading at a very fast rate and he has now got lots of new tumours including in his lungs.

"The lump that was causing pain was originally thought to be an abscess has got bigger and they now believe it's a tumour. We are heart broken this is happening so fast.

"Bradley is now receiving palliative care at home. He is going for radiotherapy at the end of this week and next week but this is to control the pain in the hope we get him comfortable.

"Lots of people keep asking how long has he got to live? I can't answer this as we don't know all we know is it's not long."

They also said that they were in the process of setting up the Bradley Lowery Foundation and that all money raised for him would go towards the new charity.

A general view inside the stadium prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on April 26, 2015
Read Next:
Everton donate £200k to cancer-stricken child
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Bradley Lowery, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Sunderland's Jermain Defoe with fan Bradley Lowery at the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
Family: 'Bradley Lowery does not have long to live'
 A general view of the stadium during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion at Stadium of Light on February 21, 2015
Stefan Schwarz "interested" in becoming new Sunderland manager
 Sunderland's Jermain Defoe during the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
Jermain Defoe 'agrees three-year deal with Bournemouth'
Leeds to exercise one-year Monk extensionGray: 'Sunderland a complete mess'Phillips early favourite for Sunderland jobBournemouth hold talks with Defoe?Short: 'Moyes leaves without compensation'
David Moyes resigns as Sunderland bossMoyes dodges questions over futureResult: Chelsea sign off with big home winTeam News: Terry starts final Chelsea matchLive Commentary: Chelsea 5-1 Sunderland - as it happened
> Sunderland Homepage


 