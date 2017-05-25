The family of Bradley Lowery say that the six-year-old does not have long to live after his cancer began to spread "at a very fast rate".

Six-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley, who is suffering from neuroblastoma, has touched people around the world with his fight against the disease.

A statement published on Facebook by his family on Thursday said that a scan had revealed new tumours and that he was now receiving palliative care at home.

It read: "Bradley had a scan on Monday and it showed what we feared. Bradley's cancer is spreading at a very fast rate and he has now got lots of new tumours including in his lungs.

"The lump that was causing pain was originally thought to be an abscess has got bigger and they now believe it's a tumour. We are heart broken this is happening so fast.

"Bradley is now receiving palliative care at home. He is going for radiotherapy at the end of this week and next week but this is to control the pain in the hope we get him comfortable.

"Lots of people keep asking how long has he got to live? I can't answer this as we don't know all we know is it's not long."

They also said that they were in the process of setting up the Bradley Lowery Foundation and that all money raised for him would go towards the new charity.