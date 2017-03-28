Rep. Ireland Republic of Ireland 0-1 Iceland Iceland FT (HT: 0-1) Bjorgvin Magnusson (22')

Result: Iceland inflict narrow defeat on Ireland in Dublin

Ireland lose their first game since the European Championship finals after going down 1-0 to Iceland at the Aviva Stadium.

Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson scored the only goal of the game 22 minutes in as Ireland fell to a 1-0 defeat to Iceland in Dublin this evening. More to follow...

