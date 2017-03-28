Mar 28, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
0-1
IcelandIceland
 
FT(HT: 0-1)
Bjorgvin Magnusson (22')

Result: Iceland inflict narrow defeat on Ireland in Dublin

Ireland lose their first game since the European Championship finals after going down 1-0 to Iceland at the Aviva Stadium.
Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson scored the only goal of the game 22 minutes in as Ireland fell to a 1-0 defeat to Iceland in Dublin this evening.

More to follow...

Robbie Brady celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between France and Republic of Ireland on June 26, 2016
Brady to captain Ireland against Iceland
Robbie Brady to captain Republic of Ireland in Seamus Coleman's absence
