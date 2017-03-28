Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson scored the only goal of the game 22 minutes in as Ireland fell to a 1-0 defeat to Iceland in Dublin this evening.
More to follow...
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|28
|22
|3
|3
|59
|21
|38
|69
|2
|Tottenham HotspurSpurs
|28
|17
|8
|3
|55
|21
|34
|59
|3
|Manchester CityMan City
|28
|17
|6
|5
|54
|30
|24
|57
|4
|Liverpool
|29
|16
|8
|5
|61
|36
|25
|56
|5
|Manchester UnitedMan Utd
|27
|14
|10
|3
|42
|23
|19
|52
|6
|Arsenal
|27
|15
|5
|7
|56
|34
|22
|50
|7
|Everton
|29
|14
|8
|7
|51
|30
|21
|50
|8
|West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom
|29
|12
|7
|10
|39
|38
|1
|43
|9
|Stoke CityStoke
|29
|9
|9
|11
|33
|42
|-9
|36
|10
|Southampton
|27
|9
|6
|12
|33
|36
|-3
|33
|11
|Bournemouth
|29
|9
|6
|14
|42
|54
|-12
|33
|12
|West Ham UnitedWest Ham
|29
|9
|6
|14
|40
|52
|-12
|33
|13
|Burnley
|29
|9
|5
|15
|31
|42
|-11
|32
|14
|Watford
|28
|8
|7
|13
|33
|48
|-15
|31
|15
|Leicester CityLeicester
|28
|8
|6
|14
|33
|47
|-14
|30
|16
|Crystal Palace
|28
|8
|4
|16
|36
|46
|-10
|28
|17
|Swansea CitySwansea
|29
|8
|3
|18
|36
|63
|-27
|27
|18
|Hull City
|29
|6
|6
|17
|26
|58
|-32
|24
|19
|Middlesbrough
|28
|4
|10
|14
|20
|33
|-13
|22
|20
|Sunderland
|28
|5
|5
|18
|24
|50
|-26
|20
