Burnley midfielder Robbie Brady will captain the Republic of Ireland in the absence of the injured Seamus Coleman for Tuesday's international friendly against Iceland.

Coleman suffered a double leg fracture during his side's World Cup qualifier with Wales on Friday, a match which Brady missed due to suspension.

However, he will now lead out a much-changed team which could include the likes of Preston North End duo Andy Boyle and Daryl Horgan.

"You don't want to give out caps just because they are there, you want them to earn it. But for experience, you would want that. Some players who have just come into the squad - like the two lads at Preston - have acquitted themselves very well in training and they are basically just starting out in their international careers," manager Martin O'Neill told reporters.

"Some players who have been around the squad but haven't played regularly may well play as well, and whatever length of time they have on the pitch tomorrow evening, it's a chance to try to impress, and that is what they will try to do. There are a couple of lads who have gone home - Jonathan Walters and Glenn Whelan - so they won't play.

"In all honesty and in fairness to clubs, some of the lads who played on Friday night who are still with us certainly won't start in the game and might not participate at all. Iceland were brilliant at the Euros, they won on Friday night and they'll present us with a few problems. But I'm hoping that the lads who will start in the game and who will come on will actually go and basically press a claim for future international matches."

Ireland currently sit second in World Cup qualifying Group D, level on points with leaders Serbia.