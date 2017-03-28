Mar 28, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
vs.
IcelandIceland
 

Team News: Conor Hourihane, John Egan to make Republic of Ireland bows

John Egan of Gillingham scores an own goal during the Capital One Cup second round match against Newcastle United on August 26, 2014
© Getty Images
Conor Hourihane and John Egan will both make their Republic of Ireland debuts in tonight's international friendly with Iceland.
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 18:59 UK

Conor Hourihane and John Egan will both make their Republic of Ireland debuts in tonight's international friendly with Iceland.

Aston Villa's Hourihane has been handed a spot in the Republic of Ireland midfield, while Brentford defender Egan will start at centre-back alongside Alex Pearce.

There is also a spot in the XI for 33-year-old striker Kevin Doyle, who will win his 63rd cap, while Aberdeen midfielder Jonny Hayes will play just his third international fixture at this level.

As for Iceland, Cardiff City midfielder Aron Gunnarsson will captain a team that shows seven changes from their 2-1 win over Kosovo on Friday night.

Republic of Ireland: Westwood; Christie, Pearce, Egan, Brady; McGeady, Hendrick, Hourihane; Hayes, Doyle, McClean
Subs: C. Doyle, Keogh, Gleeson, Ward, Meyler, Long, Boyle, Horgan, O'Dowda, O'Kane

Iceland: Kristinsson; Saevarsson, Ingason, R.Sigurdsson, A. Sigurdason, Bodvarsson, O. Skulason, Gunnarsson, Magnusson, Gisalon, Finnbogason
Subs: Halldorsson, I. Jonsson, Ari Jonsson, Eyjolfsson, Omarsson, Kjartansson, Karlsson, Arnason, Smarason, B. Sigurdarson, A.Skulason

Robbie Brady celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between France and Republic of Ireland on June 26, 2016
Brady to captain Ireland against Iceland
>
John Egan of Gillingham scores an own goal during the Capital One Cup second round match against Newcastle United on August 26, 2014
