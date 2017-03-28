Conor Hourihane and John Egan will both make their Republic of Ireland debuts in tonight's international friendly with Iceland.

Aston Villa's Hourihane has been handed a spot in the Republic of Ireland midfield, while Brentford defender Egan will start at centre-back alongside Alex Pearce.

There is also a spot in the XI for 33-year-old striker Kevin Doyle, who will win his 63rd cap, while Aberdeen midfielder Jonny Hayes will play just his third international fixture at this level.

As for Iceland, Cardiff City midfielder Aron Gunnarsson will captain a team that shows seven changes from their 2-1 win over Kosovo on Friday night.

Republic of Ireland: Westwood; Christie, Pearce, Egan, Brady; McGeady, Hendrick, Hourihane; Hayes, Doyle, McClean

Subs: C. Doyle, Keogh, Gleeson, Ward, Meyler, Long, Boyle, Horgan, O'Dowda, O'Kane

Iceland: Kristinsson; Saevarsson, Ingason, R.Sigurdsson, A. Sigurdason, Bodvarsson, O. Skulason, Gunnarsson, Magnusson, Gisalon, Finnbogason

Subs: Halldorsson, I. Jonsson, Ari Jonsson, Eyjolfsson, Omarsson, Kjartansson, Karlsson, Arnason, Smarason, B. Sigurdarson, A.Skulason