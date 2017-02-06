Former Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane, who is currently looking for a new side, is pictured training with UAE club Al-Ahli.

The 36-year-old has been looking for a new club since ending a five-year stint with Los Angeles Galaxy in November.

A number of English clubs have been linked with a bid for the former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool striker, but he now looks set to move to Dubai and join up with the likes of Asamoah Gyan at Al-Ahli.

The club, who currently sit fourth in the Arabian Gulf League table, tweeted a photo of Keane in training accompanied by the caption: "Irish star Robbie Keane participates in morning drills."

Keane retired from international football last year having scored 68 goals in 146 matches for Ireland.