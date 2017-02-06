World Cup
Crowd generic

Republic of Ireland

Robbie Keane training with UAE side Al-Ahli

Robbie Keane of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring Ireland's 3rd goal during the UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier between Gibraltar and Republic of Ireland at Estadio Algarve on September 4, 2015 in Faro, Portugal.
© Getty Images
Former Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane, who is currently looking for a new side, is pictured training with UAE club Al-Ahli.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 15:04 UK

Former Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane has been pictured training with United Arab Emirates side Al-Ahli.

The 36-year-old has been looking for a new club since ending a five-year stint with Los Angeles Galaxy in November.

A number of English clubs have been linked with a bid for the former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool striker, but he now looks set to move to Dubai and join up with the likes of Asamoah Gyan at Al-Ahli.

The club, who currently sit fourth in the Arabian Gulf League table, tweeted a photo of Keane in training accompanied by the caption: "Irish star Robbie Keane participates in morning drills."

Keane retired from international football last year having scored 68 goals in 146 matches for Ireland.

Ghana's forward Asamoah Gyan celebrates with teammate Kwesi Appiah after scoring a goal during the 2015 African Cup of Nations group C football match between Ghana and Algeria in Mongomo on January 23, 2015
Read Next:
Gyan closing in on move to Championship side?
>
View our homepages for Robbie Keane, Asamoah Gyan, Football
Your Comments
More Republic of Ireland News
Robbie Keane of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring Ireland's 3rd goal during the UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier between Gibraltar and Republic of Ireland at Estadio Algarve on September 4, 2015 in Faro, Portugal.
Robbie Keane training with UAE side Al-Ahli
 A general shot of an armband adorned with a poppy prior to England's World Cup qualifier with Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Home nations handed fines for poppy displays
 Serbia's Branislav Ivanovic in action against Scotland during their World Cup qualifying match on March 26, 2013
Branislav Ivanovic: 'No favourites in Group D'
Walters: 'Long way to go for Ireland'O'Neill: 'ROI have great resilience'Coleman: 'It's a privilege to play for ROI'Harry Arter hails second-half showingMcClean talks up "huge" win over Austria
Result: Republic of Ireland earn crucial win in AustriaLive Commentary: Austria 0-1 Republic of Ireland - as it happenedO'Dowda: 'Ireland journey is crazy'Keane blames Everton for players' injury woesMcCarthy pulls out of Ireland squad
> Republic of Ireland Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version