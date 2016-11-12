World Cup
Nov 12, 2016 at 5pm UK
Austria
0-1
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland

Dragovic (54'), Baumgartlinger (71')
FT(HT: 0-0)
McClean (48')
Duffy (45'), Brady (72')

Jonathan Walters: 'Still a long way to go in World Cup qualifying'

Jonathan Walters of Republic of Ireland in action during the Euro 2016 qualifying football match between Republic of Ireland and Polandat Aviva Stadium on March 29, 2015
Republic of Ireland forward Jonathan Walters warns his side against getting ahead of themselves after moving top of Group D in World Cup qualifying.
Republic of Ireland forward Jonathan Walters has warned his side that there is still a long way to go in World Cup qualifying.

Martin O'Neill's side climbed to the top of Group D courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Austria in Vienna on Saturday, with James McClean's goal sending them two points clear after four games.

However, Walters insists that the team are not getting ahead of themselves as they bid to reach a first World Cup since 2002.

"We've got 10 points from the first four games, drawing away to Serbia and coming to places like this," he told reporters.

"We've started the campaign really well but we've got some huge games coming up in March and next summer. It's a win, we're happy with where we are, but there's a long way to go.

"It was a good goal by James, and a clean sheet. To come to a difficult place like this and win is great. They're a very good team and we'll take the three points all day. We have a nice break going to March and it is always nice going into the break with a win."

Ireland's next match comes against Wales in March.

