Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has admitted that he is willing to consider offers from other clubs.

The French midfielder has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the recent seasons, but has remained at the Parc des Princes despite the speculation.

However, the 21-year-old has revealed that he is pondering his options for the future, even though his contract at the Parc des Princes has more than two years left to run.

He told Europe 1: "I am under contract until 2019 and I do not think that I am in a rush. Honestly, I am nothing thinking about that. If there are offers from big clubs, that obviously demands that they are considered.

"Clubs like Real Madrid, they are great clubs but, truly, the most important thing is the present and I am concentrating on what I am doing right now, that is the best thing to do."

Rabiot played in PSG's 4-0 hammering of Barcelona in the Champions League earlier this month.