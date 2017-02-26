Angel di Maria reportedly blasts "disrespectful" Paris Saint-Germain over rumoured attempts to sell the winger during the January transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly tried to sell star winger Angel di Maria during the January transfer window.

The Argentina star, who scored in the 4-0 Champions League rout of Barcelona this month, joined Les Parisiens after an unhappy spell at Manchester United under then manager Louis van Gaal.

However, L'Equipe claims that PSG instructed Di Maria's agent Jorge Mendes to find a new club for the midfielder, with thought to be a likely destination for the attacker.

It is said that player found became aware of Les Rouges et Bleu's intentions and refused to leave the Parc des Princes. According to a source, Di Maria found PSG's actions "disrespectful and out of place".

Unai Emery's men are currently third in Ligue 1, six points behind leaders Monaco.