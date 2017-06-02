General view of Bernabeu

Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo: 'I will never be a striker'

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo says that he is "never going to be a striker", despite suggestions that the Portuguese will be moved into a more central position.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 19:41 UK

Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that he is "never going to be a striker", despite suggestions that the Portuguese will be moved into a more central position as he enters the latter stages of his career at Real Madrid.

The attacker began his professional career at Sporting Lisbon as a flying winger, and although he no longer operates in purely a wide area, the 32-year-old has not been turned into a natural centre-forward.

Ronaldo has managed 527 goals in the professional game, however, and the Portugal international has revealed that he will never develop into a specialist striker as he enjoys starting from a wide position.

"People think I'm a striker. I'm never going to be a striker. I've scored nearly 600 goals playing in the position I do," he told La Sexta.

"It depends on the tactics the coach uses. I like to play with more freedom; when we play 4-4-2 I like it more. But that's not to say I don't like to play in a 4-3-3 because I do other movements and take up different positions.

"Of course I like to play more freely because it's a position in which I also play for Portugal, but obviously I also like the 4-3-3."

Ronaldo managed 40 goals in 45 appearances for Real Madrid during the 2016-17 campaign.

General view of the La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga on August 23, 2014
Read Next:
Mariano Diaz 'to join Malaga on loan'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Cristiano Ronaldo, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane during the Spanish league 'Clasico' football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 21, 2015.
Manchester United make Raphael Varane key target?
 Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Real Madrid to break transfer world record for Eden Hazard?
 David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Report: Manchester United snub £60m Real Madrid David de Gea bid
Morientes 'not surprised' by ZidaneRonaldo: 'I will never be a striker'Ozil: 'Ramos like a big brother to me'Preview: Juventus vs. Real MadridMariano Diaz 'to join Malaga on loan'
Ronaldo wants James to stay at MadridMonaco turn down Arsenal bid for Mbappe?Balague: 'De Gea comfortable at United'Ronaldo plays down Messi 'rivalry'Ronaldo misses respectful English fans
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 