Mesut Ozil: Sergio Ramos "was like a big brother to me"

Sergio Ramos kisses the trophy after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil talks up his close friendship with Sergio Ramos and heaps praise on the defender ahead of Real Madrid's meeting with Juventus on Saturday.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 17:14 UK

Mesut Ozil has hailed "big brother" Sergio Ramos and claimed that the Real Madrid captain's never-say-die spirit sets him apart from his peers.

Ozil won one La Liga title and the Copa del Rey during his three years at the Bernabeu, before departing for Arsenal in 2013 for a fee of £42.5m.

The Germany international is still in contact with his former clubmate, who is looking to become the first skipper to lead his side to back-to-back Champions League triumphs in this weekend's final against Juventus.

"When I was in Madrid, Sergio Ramos lived on the same road and I did a lot with him," he told Arsenal's official website. "He was like a big brother to me. He showed me Madrid and helped me to settle quicker, just as Sami Khedira did. He lives in a similar way to my culture, to how I grew up.

"He keeps his closest friends around him and tries to have fun in life, just as I did. We had a great time together back then. We're still in contact. Of course it's not the same as before because he lives in Madrid and I'm in London, but we will write to each other now and then.

"He's not one of the best central defenders in the world or in the history of football for no reason. He just wants to be successful and you see on the pitch that he never gives up, right until the last second where some players might say 'Oh, it's over'. But his attitude - he's always there for the team and I'm pleased for him when he scores goal and is successful."

Ramos has scored in two previous Champions League finals, helping his side to victory over Atletico Madrid on both occasions.

Juventus's Leonardo Bonucci in action against Roma on May 14, 2017
 Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Mesut Ozil ready to pen new deal with Arsenal?
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Everton boss Ronald Koeman keen to sign strike duo Lucas Perez, Sandro Ramirez?
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane during the Spanish league 'Clasico' football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 21, 2015.
Manchester United make Raphael Varane key target?
 Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Real Madrid to break transfer world record for Eden Hazard?
