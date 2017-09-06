Norwegian teenager Martin Odegaard reveals that he has extended his contract at Real Madrid.

Norwegian teenager Martin Odegaard has revealed that he has extended his contract at Real Madrid.

Odegaard turned down a host of interest to join Real Madrid from Stromsgodset in 2015, and it is understood that the midfielder, who is still just 18, is on £80,000 a week at the Bernabeu.

He made his debut for Real Madrid on the final weekend of the 2014-15 campaign at the age of 16 years and 157 days, but was sent on loan to Dutch outfit Heerenveen in January in a bid to secure regular football.

The Norway international only managed one goal in 16 appearances for Heerenveen during the 2016-17 campaign, but Odegaard will continue with the Dutch outfit this season.

"My contract probably won't run out in 2018," Odegaard told VG sporten. "I've extended my contract but I don't want to say much more on the subject right now."

Odegaard has already made three league appearances for Heerenveen this season.