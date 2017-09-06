Norwegian teenager Martin Odegaard has revealed that he has extended his contract at Real Madrid.
Odegaard turned down a host of interest to join Real Madrid from Stromsgodset in 2015, and it is understood that the midfielder, who is still just 18, is on £80,000 a week at the Bernabeu.
He made his debut for Real Madrid on the final weekend of the 2014-15 campaign at the age of 16 years and 157 days, but was sent on loan to Dutch outfit Heerenveen in January in a bid to secure regular football.
The Norway international only managed one goal in 16 appearances for Heerenveen during the 2016-17 campaign, but Odegaard will continue with the Dutch outfit this season.
"My contract probably won't run out in 2018," Odegaard told VG sporten. "I've extended my contract but I don't want to say much more on the subject right now."
Odegaard has already made three league appearances for Heerenveen this season.