Norwegian youngster Martin Odegaard insists that Real Madrid 'still have confidence in him' despite a troubled time in the 18-year-old's career.
Martin Odegaard has insisted that Real Madrid 'still have confidence in him' despite a troubled time in the youngster's career.

Odegaard turned down a host of interest to join Real Madrid from Stromsgodset in 2015, and it is understood that the midfielder, who is still just 18, is on £80,000 a week at the Bernabeu.

He made his debut for Real Madrid on the final weekend of the 2014-15 campaign at the age of 16 years and 157 days, but was sent on loan to Dutch outfit Heerenveen in January in a bid to secure regular football.

The Norway international only managed one goal in 16 appearances for Heerenveen during the 2016-17 campaign, but Odegaard is confident that the loan stint, which will continue next season, will stand him in good stead.

"I had the opportunity to train with the best players in the world and the club still has faith in me," Odegaard told TV 2.

"They said that they would be monitoring how I am getting along and say that they still want to invest in me. I'm not speaking to [Zinedine] Zidane as often these days, but I chat regularly with the chief scout. They come to watch my games and follow me closely.

"It was my decision, but Real Madrid made all the arrangements for it to happen. It was my choice, because I wanted to play more. It was important for me to be playing at the top level.

"If I hadn't done it, I would have stayed in Madrid, where the daily training sessions were the best part for me. At the end of the season, it was agreed that I should stay another year here. I feel like I've made the right decision; I've joined a club which suits me, has a great history and promotes the development of young players."

Odegaard had been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United before penning a deal with Real Madrid.

