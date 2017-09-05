Gianluigi Buffon: 'Keylor Navas a great goalkeeper'

Keylor Navas for Real Madrid on August 31, 2014
© Getty Images
Gianluigi Buffon says that Real Madrid's Keylor Navas "is a great goalkeeper", despite suggestions that the Spanish and European champions are weak between the sticks.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Gianluigi Buffon has insisted that Real Madrid's Keylor Navas "is a great goalkeeper", despite suggestions that the Spanish and European champions are weak between the sticks.

Manchester United's David de Gea and AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma have both been linked with moves to Real Madrid amid claims that Los Blancos are keen to replace Costa Rica international Navas.

Juventus stopper Buffon, however, has leapt to the defence of the 30-year-old, claiming that the former Levante goalkeeper's success at the Bernabeu is an indication of his importance to the team.

"Real Madrid have not lacked anything over the past 10 years, as they have bought the best footballers," Buffon told Marca. "Keylor Navas is a great goalkeeper, despite what some say.

"They have won two Champions Leagues with him and he has often been important on the way to winning them. I don't believe there is a need to sign, as the results have shown that they are winning as it is."

Navas has made 102 appearances for Real Madrid since joining the capital giants from Levante in 2014.

David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Read Next:
De Gea: 'It's a dream to play for United'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gianluigi Buffon, Keylor Navas, David de Gea, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Keylor Navas for Real Madrid on August 31, 2014
Gianluigi Buffon: 'Keylor Navas a great goalkeeper'
 David De Gea answers a personal question during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on April 20, 2016
David de Gea hails "incredible" Isco
 Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Manchester United to return for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale?
De Gea: 'It's a dream to play for United'Report: Real Madrid rejected SanchezCole: 'United well behind Real Madrid'Isco pays tribute to "perfect night"Marco Verratti "taken aback" by Isco
Mbappe scuppered Ronaldo United return?Real Madrid confirm Dani Ceballos injuryIniesta pays tribute to AsensioMorata: "Conte is with me until the death"Beckham to target Miami move for Ronaldo?
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Juventus News
Keylor Navas for Real Madrid on August 31, 2014
Gianluigi Buffon: 'Keylor Navas a great goalkeeper'
 Emre Can celebrates scoring during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Chelsea, Manchester United enter race for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can?
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Arsenal, Everton take interest in North Korean forward Han Kwang-song?
Juventus keen to win race for Ghoulam?Emre Can 'agrees Juventus move'Juventus loan Kean to Hellas VeronaJuventus 'make late Bellerin enquiry'Report: Swansea to pay £6.5m for Sanches
Juve chief: 'Can still being monitored'Monaco 'agree fee with Lazio for Keita'Agent expects Howedes to join JuventusJuve to move for Emre Can in JanuaryReport: Shkodran Mustafi agrees Inter move
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Sociedad22006246
2Barcelona22004046
3Leganes22002026
4Atletico MadridAtletico21107344
5Real Madrid21105234
6GironaGirona21103214
7Levante21103214
8Valencia21103214
9Sevilla21102114
10Athletic Bilbao21101014
11EibarEibar21011103
12Real Betis210123-13
13Espanyol201112-11
14Getafe201101-11
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo201125-31
16Celta Vigo200235-20
17Malaga200202-20
18AlavesAlaves200203-30
19Villarreal200204-40
20Las PalmasLas Palmas200216-50
> Full Version
 