Manchester United keeper David de Gea has reportedly not given up hope of signing for Real Madrid after asking Spain teammate Sergio Ramos to help push through a move.
The 26-year-old is a long-term target for Los Blancos, having been the subject of a botched bid in 2015 when only last-minute paperwork prevented a transfer going through.
Madrid have yet to return with a formal offer for the ex-Atletico Madrid stopper, but Diario Gol claims that De Gea still has his heart set on a return to the Spanish capital with Real.
Ramos is said to have been asked to broker a deal ahead of next summer, with Zinedine Zidane not fully convinced that a new goalkeeper is required at the Bernabeu.
Both De Gea and Ramos were involved as Spain ran out 8-0 winners against Liechtenstein on Tuesday night.