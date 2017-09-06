A report claims that Sergio Ramos has been asked by Spain teammate David de Gea to broker his move from Manchester United to Real Madrid next summer.

Manchester United keeper David de Gea has reportedly not given up hope of signing for Real Madrid after asking Spain teammate Sergio Ramos to help push through a move.

The 26-year-old is a long-term target for Los Blancos, having been the subject of a botched bid in 2015 when only last-minute paperwork prevented a transfer going through.

Madrid have yet to return with a formal offer for the ex-Atletico Madrid stopper, but Diario Gol claims that De Gea still has his heart set on a return to the Spanish capital with Real.

Ramos is said to have been asked to broker a deal ahead of next summer, with Zinedine Zidane not fully convinced that a new goalkeeper is required at the Bernabeu.

Both De Gea and Ramos were involved as Spain ran out 8-0 winners against Liechtenstein on Tuesday night.