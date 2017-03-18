Mar 18, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​San Mames
Athletic Bilbao
1-2
Real Madrid
Aduriz (65')
Aduriz (28')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Benzema (25'), Casemiro (68')
Carvajal (28'), Casemiro (31'), Kroos (71'), Navas (93')

Real Madrid's Marcelo hails "important" win

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo, Real Madrid's midfielder Isco, Real Madrid's Columbian midfielder James and Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring during the Audi Cup football match Real Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur in Munich, sou
© Getty Images
Real Madrid defender Marcelo calls his team's 2-1 victory at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday afternoon 'an important win'.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 14:16 UK

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has branded his team's 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday afternoon 'an important three points'.

Aritz Aduriz cancelled out a first-half Karim Benzema effort to leave the two teams level in the second period, but Casemiro's close-range effort in the 68th minute saw Los Blancos emerge victorious at San Mames.

The victory moved Real Madrid five points clear at the top of La Liga, and Marcelo is pleased that his side have entered the international break with a win behind them.

"A game here is always difficult, we're in the final stretch now. What the coach said to us, we carried it out and we secured the victory," Marcelo told reporters.

"We trained and prepared for the game and it worked out well. We knew what we had to do and we did it. Top of the table? It's important, we're only thinking about picking up points, not how many we are in the lead. It was important to keep going before the [international] break."

Real Madrid will return to league action at home to Alaves after the international break.

