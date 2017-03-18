Live Commentary: Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid from San Mames.
Bilbao, who have won three of their last four in the league, currently sit seventh in Spain's top flight – four points behind sixth-place Real Sociedad.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, beat Real Betis 2-1 last weekend to move two points clear of Barcelona at the top of the table, still with a game in hand.
Follow our live minute-by-minute coverage of the action below.
Numerosos aficionados del @realmadrid en San Mamés #AthleticRealMadrid #athlive pic.twitter.com/Ot79QoBoLk— Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) March 18, 2017
BILBAO: Kepa; De Marcos, Balenziaga, Laporte, Yeray; Iturraspe, Benat, Garcia; Williams, Aduriz, Lekue
REAL: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale
