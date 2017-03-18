Live Commentary: Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid , meanwhile, beat Real Betis 2-1 last weekend to move two points clear of Barcelona at the top of the table, still with a game in hand.

Bilbao, who have won three of their last four in the league, currently sit seventh in Spain's top flight – four points behind sixth-place Real Sociedad.

4.12pm BENCH WATCH! Isco, Kovacic, Lucas, Morata and James are all on a very strong Real Madrid bench this afternoon, and it would not be a surprise to see at least two of those in the second period. Bilbao, meanwhile, have forward options in the shape of Iker Muniain, Maikel Susaeta and Mikel Rico.

4.07pm STATISTICS! Real Madrid have shaded the possession with 53%, while they hit the target with three of their four attempts in the first period. Bilbao, meanwhile, managed just one shot on target from six attempts. An ill-tempered affair has also brought three bookings - Aduriz, Carvajal and Casemiro.

4.02pm So there we have it. The referee brings the first period to a close with Real Madrid leading 1-0 courtesy of Benzema's strike in the 25th minute. Bilbao have had a number of good chances, however, and will feel that they are unfortunate to be behind at this stage of the La Liga contest.

45 min+1 HALF-TIME: Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid

45 min Benzema does return to his feet, but the striker is not moving too well and you wonder whether a change will have to be made at the interval. The Frenchman's goal continues to separate the two teams as we enter the final stages of what has been a very, very lively first 45 minutes of action.

43 min Benzema has a problem for Real Madrid after going down following a challenge with Bernat.

41 min Little under five minutes of the first period remaining and Real Madrid still lead courtesy of that super finish from Benzema. The opening half of this La Liga contest has absolutely flown past.

39 min Williams has just started to get into the game for the home side, and it is obvious that Bilbao have highlighted Real Madrid's central defence as an area of weakness. Indeed, the ball is being delivered into the away side's box every time that Bilbao have possession in a forward area.

36 min CHANCE! Wonderful chance for Benzema to score a second as Marcelo delivers a super ball towards the Frenchman, but the striker cannot make proper contact and Bilbao survive!

34 min SAVE! Smart goalkeeping from Navas to keep out Garcia's close-range header.

32 min It is a very ill-tempered game at the moment as both sets of players continue to clash. The home side then want a penalty when Aduriz tumbles inside the box, but the referee says no.

31 min BOOKING! Casemiro (Real Madrid) is booked for a foul on Aduriz.

30 min BOOKINGS! Aduriz (Bilbao) and Carvajal (Real Madrid) go in the book.

30 min Little over 15 minutes of the first period remaining at San Mames and it must be said that this has been a brilliant game of football. The referee remains a busy man as he has to come across and deal with a situation involving Casemiro and Raul Garcia, who were not pleased with each other!

27 min SAVE! Bale tests the Bilbao goalkeeper from distance, and he passes the test!

26 min Breakthrough! Real Madrid take the lead in the 25th minute as Ronaldo races down the left before squaring the ball into Benzema, who finds the bottom corner with an excellent finish!

25 min GOAL! Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid (Benzema)

24 min Real Madrid continue to pass and probe in the final third of the field, but Bilbao are giving as good as they are getting here as they commit Williams and Lekue high up the field. We have not seen an awful lot from Aduriz in the opening 24 minutes of this match, but the striker is always a threat.

22 min It has been a busy last few minutes for the referee, with both teams guilty of some late challenges. Still no bookings, but we must be getting close as the tempo continues to rise at San Mames.

20 min CHANCE! Ramos heads a Kroos free kick just wide of the post!

19 min It is a very, very open game at the moment as Real Madrid start to quicken the pace in wide positions and Yeray just about manages to clear a deep cross from Ronaldo, which looked to be finding Bale. Still goalless, but both teams are threatening to make the breakthrough here.

17 min SAVE! Smart save from Kepa to keep out Ronaldo's low strike.

16 min CHANCE! Wonderful chance for Bilbao as Yeray meets a flick from Garcia inside the Real Madrid box, but the defender's effort is just wide of the post! Massive chance!

16 min Sixteen minutes on the clock and we are still all square at San Mames. Ronaldo has had the ball in the back of the net for Real Madrid, but the offside flag was raised. Down the other end, Navas has had to make a smart save to keep out Garcia's volley. It is a very even game of football at the moment.

13 min Half-chance for Bilbao as Yeray meets a near-post corner, but his header is too high.

12 min Smart goalkeeping from Navas as the Real Madrid goalkeeper is out to palm clear a dangerous cross from De Marcos, which caused all sorts of problems inside the home side's penalty area.

9 min GOAL DISALLOWED! Real Madrid have the ball in the back of the net through Ronaldo, but the number seven was offside when he converted a low cross from Carvajal!

8 min SAVE! The first serious chance of the match comes for the home side as Garcia meets a dangerous cross from the left, but Navas is on hand to keep out the attacker's clever volley!

6 min The offside flag has prevented both teams from having some good chances in the opening six minutes of this match, with Bilbao the latest to see an attack cut short. It is the home side making most of the early running as they look to test this Real Madrid defence at San Mames.

4 min Neither side has really settled in the early exchanges, with both guilty of conceding possession in the middle of the park. Williams had his first chance to attack Marcelo down the left, but the attacker's pass was too long for Aduriz and Navas was out to collect with minimum fuss.

2 min ... it must be said that there is a wonderful atmosphere inside the stadium this afternoon. This is going to be a tough game for Real Madrid, but they have more than enough quality to win the match. I am looking forward to seeing how the much-talked about Williams performs in this one.

0 min KICKOFF! Bilbao kick things off on home soil...

3.12pm Once the pre-match handshakes have been undertaken and the flags have been exchanged, we will be ready to get this La Liga contest underway. It is a very pleasant afternoon in the Basque Country, and the supporters have turned out in their numbers. Here's to an entertaining match-up.

3.08pm PREDICTION! I fancy Real Madrid to secure all the points this afternoon. I would not be surprised if it did finish level, but I think that the league leaders will be fired up at San Mames. The return of Bale is also a big boost for the visitors, and I am backing the Welshman to score in an away win.

Just four points currently separate seventh-place Bilbao from fifth-place Villarreal, although the top four looks a tough ask for Bilbao, with Atletico Madrid currently sitting eight points clear of the Basque outfit. Ernesto Valverde's side finished fifth last season and a strong end to the campaign could well see them secure that position once again. Right, kickoff is now just around the corner!

3.02pm Inaki Williams was on the scoresheet against Sociedad, and speculation linking the Spain international with a move away from San Mames continues to gather pace. Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Juventus are all said to be interested in the 22-year-old, who has a release clause of £42.5m. The Bilbao academy product will be looking to impress with another strong performance here.

2.58pm Bilbao were surprisingly dumped out of the Europa League by APOEL FC in the round of 32, but they have got their season back on track with league wins over Granada, Malaga and Real Sociedad in recent weeks. They did lose 1-0 at title-chasing Sevilla on March 2, but the fans were appeased when Bilbao recorded a 2-0 victory at the home of their bitter rivals Real Sociedad last weekend.

2.55pm As for Bilbao, the Basque outfit currently sit seventh in Spain's top flight on 44 points. They have won 13 of their 27 league matches this season, drawing five and suffering nine defeats. Inconsistency cost them in the early stages of 2017, but they have won three of their last four in the league to move into contention for a European finish entering the latter stages of the 2016-17 campaign. © Getty Images

2.52pm Real Madrid have been strong on the road this season, winning eight of their 12 matches and collecting 26 points. Both of their league defeats this term have come on their travels, however, and Los Blancos have been far from their best in recent weeks. Title challengers Barcelona and Sevilla both dropped points last weekend though as Real Madrid were allowed to move clear at the summit.

2.48pm While Bilbao are sure to provide a tough test for Zidane's side this afternoon, Real Madrid's next two league matches are against Alaves and Leganes, and it would be fair to say that they would expect maximum points from those fixtures. That would lead them nicely into a home game against Atletico Madrid on April 8, which could yet prove decisive in the destiny of the title this season.

2.45pm Since losing 2-1 at Valencia on February 22, Real Madrid have beaten Villarreal, Eibar and Real Betis, in addition to sharing the points with Las Palmas. It appeared that they would be held to another home draw by Betis last weekend, but inspirational captain Sergio Ramos came up with a late winner to ensure that Los Blancos would return to the top of the table ahead of Barcelona. © AFP

2.42pm A record of 19 wins, five draws and two defeats have brought Real Madrid 62 La Liga points this season. They are the second highest scorers (69) behind Barcelona (77), while they have the most wins and fewest defeats. Zidane's side are very much in charge of their own destiny this season, but second-place Barcelona and indeed third-place Sevilla are both waiting to pounce if things go south.

2.38pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild afternoon in the Basque Country. I shall speak about the home side a little bit later, but let's start with the visitors Real Madrid. Victory for the league leaders this afternoon would see them open up a five-point gap over second-place Barcelona, on the same number of matches.

2.35pm As for Real Madrid, Gareth Bale returns to the team after serving a domestic ban, but Raphael Varane and Pepe are once again absent through injury, leaving Nacho alongside Sergio Ramos in central defence. Karim Benzema also returns to the XI in place of Alvaro Morata, while Keylor Navas keeps his spot between the sticks despite criticism of his performance against Betis last time out. © Getty Images

2.32pm Mikel San Jose misses out through suspension and Sabin Merino through injury for Bilbao this afternoon, but in-demand Inaki Williams is available to start for the home side. Meanwhile, Aritz Aduriz, Ander Iturraspe and Oscar de Marcos also return to the XI following last weekend's 2-0 win at Real Sociedad. Highly-rated 22-year-old goalkeeper Keka also keeps his position in the team.

2.28pm TEAMS! BILBAO: Kepa; De Marcos, Balenziaga, Laporte, Yeray; Iturraspe, Benat, Garcia; Williams, Aduriz, Lekue REAL: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale

2.25pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news. Both managers have had free weeks to prepare for this match and therefore tiredness should not be an issue. Any changes from their fixtures last weekend? Let's run through the two XIs at San Mames... © Getty Images

2.22pm Between May 1997 and September 2004, Real Madrid actually only won one of their nine league against Bilbao, and that poor run included five defeats. The fixture has belonged to Real Madrid in recent years, although the Madrid giants did suffer a 1-0 defeat in the corresponding match during the 2014-15 campaign. You sense that this could be a very tough fixture for Zinedine Zidane's side.

2.19pm Real Madrid recorded a 2-1 victory when the two teams met at the Bernabeu earlier this season, with Alvaro Morata netting late on after Sabin Merino had cancelled out a strike from Karim Benzema. Los Blancos were also 2-1 winners in this stadium last season courtesy of a double from Benzema.