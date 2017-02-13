Real Madrid confirm that star forward Cristiano Ronaldo did not train with the first team on Monday.

Real Madrid have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo did not train with the first team on Monday, sparking concerns about his fitness.

Los Blancos, who take on Napoli in Wednesday's Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie at the Bernabeu, also revealed in a statement that defender Fabio Coentrao joined his compatriot in training indoors.

Ronaldo, with a record 96 Champions League strikes to his name, was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle in the 3-1 win over Osasuna at the weekend, with reports suggesting that he suffered a knock to his right leg.

Gareth Bale, meanwhile, took full part in the session, having recovered from an ankle problem which saw him sidelined for almost three months, but is not expected to be risked on Wednesday.

Zinedine Zidane's charges are looking to win their third Champions League trophy in four seasons.