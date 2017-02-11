Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane calls under-fire James Rodriguez "a key member" of his team.

James, 25, has only started four La Liga matches for Real Madrid this season and was strongly linked with a move away from the Bernabeu in the January transfer window.

The Colombian international impressed off the bench in Los Blancos' 3-1 win at Osasuna on Saturday night, however, and Zidane has suggested that the attacker is still part of his long-term plans in the capital.

"James did well because it's not easy to step into a game like that which is so back and forth," Zidane told reporters. "He is calm and helps the others to play, he is a key member of this side."

Juventus, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal were all linked with moves for former AS Monaco attacker James, who moved to Real Madrid off the back of an impressive 2014 World Cup.