Feb 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Reyno de Navarra
Osasuna
1-3
Real Madrid
Leon (33')
Fuentes (10'), Fausto (37'), Causic (91')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Ronaldo (24'), Isco (62'), Vasquez (93')
Modric (28'), Rodriguez (61')

Zinedine Zidane: 'James Rodriguez key for Real Madrid'

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane calls under-fire James Rodriguez "a key member" of his team.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 11:19 UK

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has branded James Rodriguez "a key member" of his team.

James, 25, has only started four La Liga matches for Real Madrid this season and was strongly linked with a move away from the Bernabeu in the January transfer window.

The Colombian international impressed off the bench in Los Blancos' 3-1 win at Osasuna on Saturday night, however, and Zidane has suggested that the attacker is still part of his long-term plans in the capital.

"James did well because it's not easy to step into a game like that which is so back and forth," Zidane told reporters. "He is calm and helps the others to play, he is a key member of this side."

Juventus, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal were all linked with moves for former AS Monaco attacker James, who moved to Real Madrid off the back of an impressive 2014 World Cup.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid20154154183649
2Barcelona22146261184348
3Sevilla21134443281543
4Real Sociedad2213273631541
5Atletico MadridAtletico21116436162039
6Villarreal2299429151436
7Athletic Bilbao2210572826235
8EibarEibar219573229332
9Espanyol228863029132
10Celta Vigo209383133-230
11Las PalmasLas Palmas217773132-128
12AlavesAlaves226972128-727
13Real Betis216692131-1024
14Malaga225892936-723
15Valencia2155112940-1120
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2147102634-819
17Leganes2146111535-2018
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2134142243-2113
19Granada2127121744-2713
20Osasuna2217142449-2510
