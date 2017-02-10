Mark Warburton denies that he has resigned as head coach of Rangers, despite the Scottish outfit announcing his departure on their website.

Mark Warburton has denied that he has resigned as head coach of Rangers.

Just after 9pm on Friday night, Rangers released a statement which claimed that Warburton, his assistant manager David Weir and Rangers' head of recruitment Frank McParland had resigned from their positions with the Scottish giants.

However, Warburton has told BBC Scotland that he is unaware of the statement and the link to the Rangers website has since been taken down in a bizarre turn of events.

Warburton, 54, took charge of Rangers on a three-year contract in the summer of 2015 and led the Gers to a league and cup double in his first season at the helm.

Just one win from Rangers' last five Scottish Premiership matches has led to widespread speculation surrounding the former Brentford manager's future and it is still unclear whether or not the Englishman has left his role at the Ibrox Stadium.