Mark Warburton denies Rangers resignation

Mark Warburton the Brentford manager looks on before the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage on April 3, 2015
© Getty Images
Mark Warburton denies that he has resigned as head coach of Rangers, despite the Scottish outfit announcing his departure on their website.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 22:02 UK

Mark Warburton has denied that he has resigned as head coach of Rangers.

Just after 9pm on Friday night, Rangers released a statement which claimed that Warburton, his assistant manager David Weir and Rangers' head of recruitment Frank McParland had resigned from their positions with the Scottish giants.

However, Warburton has told BBC Scotland that he is unaware of the statement and the link to the Rangers website has since been taken down in a bizarre turn of events.

Warburton, 54, took charge of Rangers on a three-year contract in the summer of 2015 and led the Gers to a league and cup double in his first season at the helm.

Just one win from Rangers' last five Scottish Premiership matches has led to widespread speculation surrounding the former Brentford manager's future and it is still unclear whether or not the Englishman has left his role at the Ibrox Stadium.

Rangers manager Mark Warburton arrives at the ground during the Scottish Championships match between Greenock Morton FC and Rangers at Cappielow Park on September 27, 2015 in Greenock, Scotland.
Read Next:
Mark Warburton resigns as Rangers boss
>
View our homepages for Mark Warburton, David Weir, Frank McParland, Football
Your Comments
More Rangers News
Mark Warburton the Brentford manager looks on before the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage on April 3, 2015
Mark Warburton denies Rangers resignation
 Rangers manager Mark Warburton arrives at the ground during the Scottish Championships match between Greenock Morton FC and Rangers at Cappielow Park on September 27, 2015 in Greenock, Scotland.
Mark Warburton resigns as Rangers boss
 Joey Barton celebrates with teammates as his deflected free kick goes in for the opening goal during the Championship match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on April 22, 2016
Joey Barton "humbled" by Burnley return
Wigan bring in Rangers keeper Matt GilksJak Alnwick joins Rangers from Port ValeReport: Oxford to join Rangers on loanRangers fan 'falls 20ft from stands'Arsenal midfielder joins Rangers on loan
Rangers loan Bournemouth midfielder HyndmanRangers 'determined to land Arsenal midfielder'Warburton: 'Rangers can't be envious of Celtic'Rangers to target former England international?Latest team news: Rangers vs. Inverness
> Rangers Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Celtic24231065164970
2Aberdeen23134640202043
3RangersRangers2412753226643
4Hearts24107745311437
5St Johnstone249783130134
6Motherwell2366112739-1224
7Ross County2459102742-1524
8Kilmarnock235992038-1824
9Partick Thistle2458112432-823
10Dundee2365122333-1023
11Hamilton AcademicalHamilton2431292535-1021
12Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness2439122845-1718
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand