Crowd generic

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest takeover being assessed by EFL Executive

A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
© Getty Images
The takeover of Nottingham Forest by Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis is being assessed by the English Football League Executive.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 21:33 UK

The takeover of Nottingham Forest is being assessed by the English Football League Executive, the EFL has confirmed.

Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who is looking to buy the Championship club, is facing accusations of match-fixing in Greece.

The Greek shipping magnate denies the allegations and is still waiting to find out whether or not the case will go to trial.

While Fawaz Al Hasawi has agreed to sell the club to Marinakis, the purchase cannot be complete until he passes the EFL's owners' and directors' test - in place to "protect the image and integrity" of the league.

An EFL spokesperson said: "A change of control at Nottingham Forest is currently being assessed by the EFL Executive within the context of our regulations."

Forest remained in England's second tier on goal difference alone after beating Ipswich Town 3-0 on the final day of the season.

Nottingham Forest owner Fawaz Al Hasawi looks on during the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City at City Ground on May 4, 2013
Read Next:
Nottingham Forest sale "99%" complete
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Evangelos Marinakis, Fawaz Al Hasawi, Football
Your Comments
More Nottingham Forest News
A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Nottingham Forest takeover being assessed by EFL Executive
 Mark Warburton the Brentford manager looks on before the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage on April 3, 2015
Mark Warburton: 'Nottingham Forest must never be in final-day survival battle again'
 Nottingham Forest owner Fawaz Al Hasawi looks on during the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City at City Ground on May 4, 2013
Nottingham Forest sale "99%" complete
Blackburn Rovers relegated to League OneResult: Forest thrash Ipswich to beat the dropTeam News: Two changes for ForestLive Commentary: Forest 3-0 Ipswich - as it happenedLive Coverage: Championship final day
West Brom monitoring Reds defender Worrall?Warburton: 'Forest still have plenty to do'Ross McCormack to miss rest of seasonTeam News: Warnock makes three Cardiff changesWarburton: 'Forest must show togetherness'
> Nottingham Forest Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 