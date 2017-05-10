The takeover of Nottingham Forest by Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis is being assessed by the English Football League Executive.

Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who is looking to buy the Championship club, is facing accusations of match-fixing in Greece.

The Greek shipping magnate denies the allegations and is still waiting to find out whether or not the case will go to trial.

While Fawaz Al Hasawi has agreed to sell the club to Marinakis, the purchase cannot be complete until he passes the EFL's owners' and directors' test - in place to "protect the image and integrity" of the league.

An EFL spokesperson said: "A change of control at Nottingham Forest is currently being assessed by the EFL Executive within the context of our regulations."

Forest remained in England's second tier on goal difference alone after beating Ipswich Town 3-0 on the final day of the season.