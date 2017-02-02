Nigel Clough says turning down the Nottingham Forest job role was a "matter of principle" as current club Burton Albion remain embroiled in a relegation fight.

The Brewers are just three points clear of the Championship's bottom three following Wednesday's 2-0 home defeat by Fulham, while the Reds are eight points above the relegation places.

Clough, who played for Forest between 1983 and 1993, met with owner Fawaz Al Hasawi over the role at the City Ground, but said that he could not desert Burton in a relegation fight.

"I cannot tell you how attractive a proposition it is to go to Nottingham Forest," he told BBC Sport. "But it's not the right time or the right thing to do.

"I had a chat with the chairman, and he came across very well, no problems at all. It was totally down to staying here.

"It was choosing a matter of principle. It was loyalty not to jump ship mid-season with the position we are in."

Clough ended his first spell with Burton in January 2009, when he left the then-Conference runaway leaders to take over at Derby County.