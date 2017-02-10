Crowd generic

Nottingham Forest appoint Gary Brazil, Jack Lester until end of season

Nottingham Forest confirm that caretaker duo Gary Brazil and Jack Lester will take over the team until the end of the season.
Friday, February 10, 2017

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that caretaker duo Gary Brazil and Jack Lester will take charge of the side until the end of the season.

The pair were put in interim charge of the Championship outfit last month after Philippe Montanier was sacked but Brazil has now been issued with a short-term contract to continue as first-team manager, with Lester serving as his assistant.

Forest have won three of their four games since Brazil and Lester took charge, moving away from the relegation scrap to sit 15th in the table.

"The team is doing very well. The players have a positive energy. We have to give credit to Gary and Jack for that, because they are doing an amazing job and I want to thank them for that," said Forest owner Fawaz Al Hasawi said.

"I cannot choose another manager at the moment; they will not let me, because of the job they are doing. You never know, if they carry on like this, they will make sure that I cannot make a change in the longer term as well.

"Everyone is happy, so we will keep them. The players are together now. Gary and Jack know the team inside and out. They know the club, they know the team and they know the players."

Next up for Forest is a trip to playoff-chasing Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

Burton manager Gary Rowett looks on prior to the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Burton Albion and Queens Park Rangers at Pirelli Stadium on August 27, 2014
