Nottingham Forest sale "99%" complete

Nottingham Forest owner Fawaz Al Hasawi looks on during the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City at City Ground on May 4, 2013
Nottingham Forest owner Fawaz Al Hasawi reveals that talks to sell the club to Olympiacos boss Evangelos Marinakis are "99%" complete.
Sunday, May 7, 2017

Nottingham Forest owner Fawaz Al Hasawi has revealed that a deal to sell the club to Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis is "99%" complete.

Forest have already seen one takeover bid fall through this season when a United States consortium headed by American businessman John Jay Moores failed in January.

However, BBC Sport reports that Marinakis is on the verge of completing a deal to buy the club after they avoided relegation from the Championship on the final day this afternoon.

Forest beat Ipswich Town 3-0 at the City Ground to hold off the challenge of Blackburn Rovers, eventually scraping survival courtesy of their superior goal difference.

Marinakis will now meet with the English Football League later this week to continue the takeover talks, which are edging closer to completion.

