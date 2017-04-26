Video assistant referees to be used at 2018 World Cup for first time

New FIFA president Gianni Infantino prior to the Premier League match between Swansea City and Norwich City at Liberty Stadium on March 5, 2016
© Getty Images
FIFA president Gianni Infantino announces that video assistant referees will be used at the World Cup for the first time in next year's tournament in Russia.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 18:29 UK

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has announced that video assistant referees will be used for the first time at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The new system has been tested a number of times, the most recent of which was in an international friendly between France and Spain, in which La Roja won 2-0.

The use of video replays proved game-changing as Antoine Griezmann's opening goal was ruled out for offside, which was initially missed by the linesman, while Gerard Deulofeu's goal for Spain was allowed to stand after first being disallowed.

Much like goal-line technology, this new system is slowly being integrated into professional matches, and next year's World Cup is on the list.

At a South American Football Confederation congress in Chile, Infantino said: "We will use video refereeing at the 2018 World Cup because we've had nothing but positive feedback so far."

VARs were used for the first time in a FIFA competition at the Club World Cup in Japan four months ago.

