World Cup 2014 section header

World Cup

FIFA proposes playoff tournament for expanded World Cup

A general view of Brazuca and the FIFA World Cup Trophy at the Maracana before the adidas Brazuca launch on December 3, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
© Getty Images
FIFA plans to introduce a six-team playoff tournament as part of its final proposals for a 48-team World Cup in 2026.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 00:27 UK

FIFA has proposed a six-nation playoff tournament to decide the last two slots at the 48-team World Cup in 2026.

In addition, the allocation of the 16 extra places has been provisionally decided by president Gianni Infantino and the confederations bosses.

All six confederations will have at least one team in the expanded tournament, with no inter-confederation playoffs prior to the playoff tournament.

Africa's guaranteed allocation would increase to nine under the plans, with Asia getting eight slots, CONCACAF six, Europe 16, South America six, and Oceania one.

The final two places would be decided through a November playoff in the host nation, featuring one team from each confederation bar Europe and a sixth from the host confederation.

The two teams with the highest ranking would play the winners of two 'semi-finals', with the winners of those 'finals' qualifying.

The proposal will go before the FIFA Council at its next meeting in Bahrain on May 9.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Mourinho in favour of World Cup expansion
>
View our homepages for Gianni Infantino, Football
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Coupe de la Ligue
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 