Feb 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
vs.
Bournemouth

Mark Clattenburg named among match officials for Premier League weekend fixture

Referee Mark Clattenburg in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Fulham and West Ham United at Craven Cottage on January 1, 2014
© Getty Images
Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg is named among the match officials for this weekend's fixtures despite having previously confirmed a move to Saudi Arabia.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 17:22 UK

Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has been named among the match officials for this weekend's fixtures.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) announced last week that the 41-year-old would be leaving England to become the new head of referees in Saudi Arabia.

It has, however, now been confirmed that Clattenburg will take charge of Saturday's Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Bournemouth at the Hawthorns.

Widely regarded as one of the best officials in the game, Clattenburg presided over the finals of last season's Champions League, FA Cup and the Euro 2016 clash between France and Portugal.

The Englishman, who has been a top-flight referee for 12 years, is reportedly set to earn £500,000 per year after tax in the Gulf when his transfer is completed.

Referee Mark Clattenburg gestures during the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Mark Clattenburg to quit Premier League
>
View our homepages for Mark Clattenburg, Football
Your Comments


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version