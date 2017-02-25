Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg is named among the match officials for this weekend's fixtures despite having previously confirmed a move to Saudi Arabia.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) announced last week that the 41-year-old would be leaving England to become the new head of referees in Saudi Arabia.

It has, however, now been confirmed that Clattenburg will take charge of Saturday's Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Bournemouth at the Hawthorns.

Widely regarded as one of the best officials in the game, Clattenburg presided over the finals of last season's Champions League, FA Cup and the Euro 2016 clash between France and Portugal.

The Englishman, who has been a top-flight referee for 12 years, is reportedly set to earn £500,000 per year after tax in the Gulf when his transfer is completed.