Juan Mata incident 'played part in Mark Clattenburg departure'

Former referees' chief Keith Hackett claims that Mark Clattenburg's surprise decision to depart England for Saudi Arabia could be down to an incident involving Juan Mata.
Mark Clattenburg's decision to bring an end to his time officiating in the Premier League was partly influenced by an incident involving Juan Mata, according to former referees' chief Keith Hackett.

The 41-year-old, in charge of the Euro 2016 final, FA Cup final and Champions League final, made a surprise announcement this week that he is to take up a Head of Referees role in Saudi Arabia.

Hackett claims that Clattenburg grew disillusioned by the lack of support given to English officials, citing a particular incident five years ago when Chelsea alleged that the Durham whistler used abusive and racist language towards Mata and teammate John Obi Mikel.

"It's bad news for English refereeing. The Premier League has lost the world's best ref - it's a massive blow," he told the Daily Star. "I think it's down to poor management.

"There were incidents when the PGMOL haven't supported or clarified decisions when they've needed to. Mark felt after the Mata incident no-one supported him. He was left high and dry."

Clattenburg, who was cleared of wrongdoing by the Football Association following the incident, officiated his final top-flight game last weekend - Arsenal's 2-0 win over Hull City.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho before his side's Premier League match with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
