Mark Clattenburg to quit Premier League, take up job in Saudi Arabia

Referee Mark Clattenburg gestures during the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Referee Mark Clattenburg is set to quit the Premier League and take up a position in Saudi Arabia.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 13:52 UK

Referee Mark Clattenburg is set to quit the Premier League and take up a position in Saudi Arabia.

The 41-year-old is expected to leave his position before the next round of fixtures, which begin on February 25.

Clattenburg has established himself as one of the leading officials in European football and last year took charge of the Euro 2016 final, the Champions League final and the FA Cup final.

"The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) would like to wish Mark Clattenburg well as he prepares for his move to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation," read a statement.

"Since joining the PGMO Select Group in 2004, Mark developed into one of our top officials, refereeing at the highest level and setting standards for others to follow. His accomplishments are numerous and last season saw Mark achieve a memorable treble, on top of another consistently excellent season in the Premier League, as he officiated three major cup finals - the FA Cup final, the UEFA Champions League final and the UEFA Euro 2016 final.

"Mark is a talented referee, he has been a great asset to the English game and hopefully an inspiration to those to want to get into refereeing at the grass roots of the game. We understand this is an exciting opportunity for Mark as well as further underlining what high esteem English match officials are held throughout the world game."

Clattenburg took charge of his first Football League game as a 25-year-old in 2000.

Referee Mark Clattenburg gestures during the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Clattenburg 'apologised' for Sanchez goal
>
View our homepages for Mark Clattenburg, Football
Your Comments


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version