Referee Mark Clattenburg is set to quit the Premier League and take up a position in Saudi Arabia.

The 41-year-old is expected to leave his position before the next round of fixtures, which begin on February 25.

Clattenburg has established himself as one of the leading officials in European football and last year took charge of the Euro 2016 final, the Champions League final and the FA Cup final.

"The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) would like to wish Mark Clattenburg well as he prepares for his move to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation," read a statement.

"Since joining the PGMO Select Group in 2004, Mark developed into one of our top officials, refereeing at the highest level and setting standards for others to follow. His accomplishments are numerous and last season saw Mark achieve a memorable treble, on top of another consistently excellent season in the Premier League, as he officiated three major cup finals - the FA Cup final, the UEFA Champions League final and the UEFA Euro 2016 final.

"Mark is a talented referee, he has been a great asset to the English game and hopefully an inspiration to those to want to get into refereeing at the grass roots of the game. We understand this is an exciting opportunity for Mark as well as further underlining what high esteem English match officials are held throughout the world game."

Clattenburg took charge of his first Football League game as a 25-year-old in 2000.