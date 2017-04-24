Apr 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St James' Park
NewcastleNewcastle United
4-1
PrestonPreston North End
Perez (7', 68'), Atsu (45'), Ritchie (65' pen.)
Shelvey (56'), Ritchie (82')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Hugill (14')
Browning (27')
Gallagher (64')

Newcastle's Matt Ritchie aims to put Brighton under pressure after earning promotion

General Views of St James Park before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St James Park on April 19, 2014
Matt Ritchie is hopeful that Newcastle United can put Brighton under pressure after sealing promotion to the Premier League.
Newcastle United star Matt Ritchie is not allowing himself to relax, despite sealing promotion to the Premier League, as he wants the top spot in the Championship.

Rafael Benitez's side secured an immediate return to the top flight with a 4-1 triumph over Preston North End at St James' Park this evening.

Ayoze Perez scored twice, while Christian Atsu also contributed and Ritchie netted from the penalty spot after Paul Gallagher was sent off for a palming the ball away.

The Magpies relinquished first place following two defeats and a draw, but they still have an opportunity of finishing top as they sit four points behind Brighton & Hove Albion with two games left to play.

"It's been a bit tense but the lads always believed," Ritchie told Sky Sports News. "We are disappointed we are not top given where we were a few weeks ago but we can only affect what we can now. Hopefully we can win on Friday [against Cardiff City] and put Brighton under pressure."

Ritchie, who joined Newcastle from Bournemouth last summer, has scored 16 goals in all competitions so far this season.

Ayoze Perez of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between A.F.C. Bournemouth and Newcastle United at Vitality Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Bournemouth, England.
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle442771080404088
3Reading44247136362179
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds442391258431578
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield43246135553278
6Fulham4421131082552776
7Leeds UnitedLeeds442271557431473
8Norwich CityNorwich441991678661266
9Brentford441891773611263
10Derby CountyDerby441712155048263
11Preston North EndPreston441613156361261
12Aston Villa441613154646061
13Cardiff CityCardiff441611175759-259
14Barnsley441512176363057
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves431510185254-255
16Ipswich TownIpswich441316154854-655
17Bristol City44149215965-651
18Burton Albion441312194658-1251
19Queens Park RangersQPR44148225062-1250
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest44139225970-1148
21Birmingham CityBirmingham441114194264-2247
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn441015194964-1545
23Wigan AthleticWigan441011233955-1641
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4456333896-5821
> Full Version
 