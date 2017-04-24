Matt Ritchie is hopeful that Newcastle United can put Brighton under pressure after sealing promotion to the Premier League.

Newcastle United star Matt Ritchie is not allowing himself to relax, despite sealing promotion to the Premier League, as he wants the top spot in the Championship.

Rafael Benitez's side secured an immediate return to the top flight with a 4-1 triumph over Preston North End at St James' Park this evening.

Ayoze Perez scored twice, while Christian Atsu also contributed and Ritchie netted from the penalty spot after Paul Gallagher was sent off for a palming the ball away.

The Magpies relinquished first place following two defeats and a draw, but they still have an opportunity of finishing top as they sit four points behind Brighton & Hove Albion with two games left to play.

"It's been a bit tense but the lads always believed," Ritchie told Sky Sports News. "We are disappointed we are not top given where we were a few weeks ago but we can only affect what we can now. Hopefully we can win on Friday [against Cardiff City] and put Brighton under pressure."

Ritchie, who joined Newcastle from Bournemouth last summer, has scored 16 goals in all competitions so far this season.