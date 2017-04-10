General view of St james' Park

Ayoze Perez: 'Newcastle United still fighting for Championship title'

Ayoze Perez of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between A.F.C. Bournemouth and Newcastle United at Vitality Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Bournemouth, England.
Ayoze Perez reassures Newcastle United fans by telling them that the Championship title is still very much on the Magpies' agenda.
Ayoze Perez has reassured panicking Newcastle United fans by telling them that the Championship title is still very much on the club's agenda.

The Magpies fell to a 2-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, causing them to lose ground in the battle for top spot.

Brighton & Hove Albion now sit first on 86 points, two ahead of Newcastle, while a further 10 points separate the Tynesiders from third-placed Huddersfield Town.

After the game, Perez told The Chronicle: "We have to think about the Leeds game [on Good Friday] and try to improve the little details that could have made the difference at Sheff Wed.

"We have to try to fix those things and get the three points because we need it. We're close - we just have to go and get it. We are still thinking about the title as well.

"We have five games left, we must keep going and pushing to win as much as we can. The message [to the fans] is still the same - we are close to our goal. Hopefully we can get promotion."

After the Leeds United game, Rafael Benitez's charges wrap up the season with away fixtures at Ipswich Town and Cardiff City, plus home games against Preston North End and Barnsley.

Karl Darlow of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
