Referee Keith Stroud has reportedly been demoted from duties this weekend after his error during Newcastle United's match with Burton Albion.

After Matt Ritchie converted a penalty for Newcastle, Stroud chalked the goal off due to encroachment in the area, but he then angered the home side by wrongly awarding a free kick to Burton.

It soon emerged that Stroud had made a mistake, and the PGMOL released a statement at the conclusion of the fixture at St James' Park to clarify that Newcastle should have been given the opportunity to take the spot kick for a second time.

Stroud had been due to officiate the League One game between Gillingham and Millwall on Saturday afternoon but according to Sky Sports News, he has been removed from the match.

Despite Stroud's mistake, Newcastle went on to record a 1-0 win over Burton with Ritchie scoring the only goal of the match during the second half.