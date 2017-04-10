Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's Championship 2-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday, the Magpies confirm.

Newcastle United have confirmed that forward Dwight Gayle suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Magpies' top-scorer hobbled off the field after 29 minutes, struggling with what appeared to be the recurrence of a hamstring injury that sidelined him earlier this year.

A statement on the club website read: "Newcastle United can confirm that Dwight Gayle sustained a hamstring strain in his right leg during United's 2-1 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

"Dwight is currently undergoing tests to determine the severity of his injury so it is not yet known how long the player may be out injured."

Gayle has scored 22 goals in 30 league appearances this season for the Magpies, who sit second in the Championship table on 74 points.