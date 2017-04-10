Newcastle United confirm Dwight Gayle hamstring injury

Dwight Gayle in action for Newcastle United on September 24, 2016
© SilverHub
Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's Championship 2-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday, the Magpies confirm.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 10, 2017 at 16:28 UK

Newcastle United have confirmed that forward Dwight Gayle suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Magpies' top-scorer hobbled off the field after 29 minutes, struggling with what appeared to be the recurrence of a hamstring injury that sidelined him earlier this year.

A statement on the club website read: "Newcastle United can confirm that Dwight Gayle sustained a hamstring strain in his right leg during United's 2-1 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

"Dwight is currently undergoing tests to determine the severity of his injury so it is not yet known how long the player may be out injured."

Gayle has scored 22 goals in 30 league appearances this season for the Magpies, who sit second in the Championship table on 74 points.

Aleksandar Mitrovic strips to celebrate his equaliser during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Read Next:
Mitrovic to leave Newcastle this summer?
>
View our homepages for Dwight Gayle, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Dwight Gayle in action for Newcastle United on September 24, 2016
Newcastle United confirm Dwight Gayle hamstring injury
 Sports Mole logo
Referee Keith Stroud demoted after error during Newcastle United match?
 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
Jamie Carragher expecting Daniel Sturridge departure
Championship giants track Blackpool winger?Newcastle 'plotting £12m Harry Maguire bid'Rafael Benitez: 'We must concentrate'Clement: 'Sigurdsson happy at Swansea'West Ham United keeping eye on Benitez?
Saiss: 'FA did their job with Shelvey'Newcastle keen on Swansea playmaker?Newcastle 'target two top strikers'Newcastle keeping tabs on Boro star Gibson?Newcastle 'to make fresh Tom Cairney bid'
> Newcastle United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton41268769353486
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle41266974353984
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield40235125046474
4Reading41227125657-173
5Leeds UnitedLeeds412261355391672
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds412091253411269
7Fulham4118131072522067
8Derby CountyDerby411711134841762
9Preston North EndPreston411613125951861
10Norwich CityNorwich411791572621060
11Aston Villa411513134340358
12Brentford41168176559656
13Barnsley411511155856256
14Cardiff CityCardiff411510165658-255
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves40149175152-151
16Queens Park RangersQPR41148194755-850
17Ipswich TownIpswich411116144351-849
18Birmingham CityBirmingham411113174160-1946
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest41129205666-1045
20Burton Albion411112184155-1445
21Bristol City41128215361-844
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn41913194763-1640
23Wigan AthleticWigan41910223551-1637
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4145323593-5817
> Full Version
 