Jamaal Lascelles declares himself "very pleased" with Newcastle United's 2-0 win over Aston Villa, which lifts them back to the top of the Championship table.

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has urged his teammates to continue working hard in order to get over the Championship-winning line.

The Magpies climbed back to the top of the second tier on Monday night with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa, courtesy of a sweeping Yoan Gouffran finish shortly before the interval and a Henri Lansbury own goal on the hour.

Skipper Lascelles was "very pleased" to pick up three more points in Newcastle's attempt to secure a top-flight return at the first attempt, even if his side did look lethargic at times at St James' Park.

"We are getting results," he told Sky Sports News. "We just have to prepare every game the same and keep working hard. We are very pleased with the three points. We rest up and go again."

Newcastle, who are now unbeaten in seven league games, are one point clear of closest challengers Brighton & Hove Albion and a further seven in front of third-placed Huddersfield Town.