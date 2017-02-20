Feb 20, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​St James' Park
NewcastleNewcastle United
2-0
Aston Villa
Gouffran (42'), Lansbury (59' og.)
Shelvey (34'), Lascelles (37')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Jamaal Lascelles "very pleased" with victory over Aston Villa

Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Jamaal Lascelles declares himself "very pleased" with Newcastle United's 2-0 win over Aston Villa, which lifts them back to the top of the Championship table.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 22:31 UK

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has urged his teammates to continue working hard in order to get over the Championship-winning line.

The Magpies climbed back to the top of the second tier on Monday night with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa, courtesy of a sweeping Yoan Gouffran finish shortly before the interval and a Henri Lansbury own goal on the hour.

Skipper Lascelles was "very pleased" to pick up three more points in Newcastle's attempt to secure a top-flight return at the first attempt, even if his side did look lethargic at times at St James' Park.

"We are getting results," he told Sky Sports News. "We just have to prepare every game the same and keep working hard. We are very pleased with the three points. We rest up and go again."

Newcastle, who are now unbeaten in seven league games, are one point clear of closest challengers Brighton & Hove Albion and a further seven in front of third-placed Huddersfield Town.

Birkir Bjarnason equalises during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
Read Next:
Villa close in on Iceland international
>
View our homepages for Jamaal Lascelles, Yoan Gouffran, Henri Lansbury, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
Result: Newcastle United pile misery on Aston Villa to move top of the table
 Rafael 'show me the money' Benitez gestures during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Newcastle United 2-0 Aston Villa - as it happened
 Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Jamaal Lascelles "very pleased" with victory over Aston Villa
Colback confident of Newcastle promotionBenitez wants FA to probe Shelvey chantsDwight Gayle back in Newcastle squadRafael Benitez on Arsenal radar?Paul Lambert: "We never got the break"
Result: Mitrovic goal enough for NewcastleTeam News: Shelvey starts against WolvesLive Commentary: Wolves 0-1 Newcastle United - as it happenedLambert keen to avoid Shelvey dramaCheick Tiote completes China move
> Newcastle United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle32223762253769
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton32208454262868
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3119484235761
4Reading3218684741660
5Leeds UnitedLeeds331841145341158
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds32177841301158
7Norwich CityNorwich331561258471151
8Fulham311310852371549
9Barnsley33147125147449
10Preston North EndPreston331310104440449
11Derby CountyDerby31138103629747
12Cardiff CityCardiff33136144547-245
13Ipswich TownIpswich331011123441-741
14Birmingham CityBirmingham331010133448-1440
15Brentford31107144445-137
16Queens Park RangersQPR32107153445-1137
17Aston Villa32812123038-836
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest33106174658-1236
19Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3198143842-435
20Burton Albion3297163346-1334
21Bristol City3195174246-432
22Wigan AthleticWigan3279162938-930
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn3178163649-1329
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3345243073-4317
> Full Version