General view of St james' Park

Newcastle United

Jack Colback confident of Newcastle United promotion

Jack Colback of Newcastle United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James Park on August 9, 2015 in Newcastle, England.
Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback says that he is confident the club will win promotion back to the Premier League this season.
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 17:58 UK

Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback has said that he remains confident the club will win promotion back to the Premier League this season.

The Magpies currently sit top of the standings in the Championship but hold a slender one-point lead over second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion and are being pushed hard by a chasing pack including Huddersfield Town, Reading and Leeds United.

Rafael Benitez's side have suffered just one league defeat this calendar year but Colback believes that they should ignore the performance of their rivals and focus on themselves during the run-in.

"You have a look after the game and check [the table] out, but we have to focus on what we are doing," he told The Chronicle. "If we keep doing that we'll get that goal of promotion.

"Teams below us keep winning and that's frustrating, but it shows the quality of this league.

"We want to win it and if we keep doing what we've been doing and stay consistent then we'll have every chance."

Next up for Newcastle is a home encounter with Aston Villa on Monday evening.

Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez pictured in November 2015
Rafael Benitez on Arsenal radar?
