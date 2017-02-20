Feb 20, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​St James' Park
NewcastleNewcastle United
vs.
Aston Villa

Live Commentary: Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa

Rafael 'show me the money' Benitez gestures during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Sports Mole brings you live text coverage of the Championship clash between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St James' Park.
Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Championship clash between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St James' Park.

The hosts come into this match knowing that victory would lift them back to the top of the table after Brighton & Hove Albion leapfrogged them in the standings on Saturday.

Villa, on the other hand, are winless in their last nine games across all competitions and have picked up just one point from a possible 21 so far in 2017.

Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.


7.16pmThat is one of four changes made by manager Steve Bruce, with Jack Grealish among those to drop out of the side as Bjarnason comes in. Quite how Aston Villa are in such dire straights looking at those midfield options is a bit of a mystery, with Jonathan Kodjia providing 11 goals in the league this season - the most for Villa - and Conor Hourihane registering a league-high 11 assists in the second tier.

7.14pmAs for Aston Villa, their headline is the return of Mile Jedinak from injury, with the Australian having missed the past five games with a groin problem. Villa have look vulnerable on the counter-attack in recent weeks without a real holding midfielder, so Jedinak should help to plug some gaps in the middle of the park as he replaces Albert Adomah in the starting XI, which also allows January signing Henri Lansbury to push further forward.

7.12pmOne of the stars of Newcastle's season has been Jonjo Shelvey, who is a player more than capable of cutting it in the Premier League. His range of passing allows him to sit back and act as a deep-lying playmaker at times, but the presence of Jack Colback will also enable him to get forward and provide yet more attacking thrust for Newcastle tonight. It is an unchanged midfield and defence from Benitez, with the back five all keeping their places in the side. For Clark, it is a match against his former club tonight.

7.10pmThere are plenty of threats from the home side's midfield today, with Matt Ritchie chief amongst them down the right flank. He has worked very well with DeAndre Yedlin down that side of the pitch so far this season, and Jonathan Kodjia will need to help out a lot defensively for Villa is that Newcastle duo are on form today. On the opposition flank, Yoann Gouffran retains his place for the Magpies.

7.08pmGayle replaces Mitrovic in the starting lineup, which is one of just two changes made by Rafael Benitez to the team that drew against Norwich last time out. The other change also comes in an attacking position as Mohamed Diame is brought in to play behind Gayle as Ayoze Perez joins Mitrovic in dropping to the bench. Diame is a powerful runner who will be looking to get up in support of Gayle and provide runs behind the Villa defence from a deeper position, which is something the visitors will need to keep a close eye on.

7.06pmWhat can we make of those two teams, then? Well, the headline news for Newcastle is the inclusion of Dwight Gayle, who returns to the starting lineup following more than a month out with a hamstring injury. The striker made his return off the bench against Norwich last time out but is back amongst the starters today, with his place as the Championship's top scorer still intact despite missing six games with the injury.

7.04pmASTON VILLA SUBS: Bunn, Baker, Bacuna, Gardner, Amavi, Adomah, Grealish

7.04pmASTON VILLA STARTING XI: Johnstone; Hutton, Elphick, Chester, Taylor; Jedinak, Hourihane, Lansbury, Bjarnason, Kodjia; Hogan

7.02pmNEWCASTLE SUBS: Elliot, Hanley, Gamez, Lazaar, Atsu, Perez, Mitrovic

7.02pmNEWCASTLE STARTING XI: Darlow; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Ritchie, Shelvey, Colback, Gouffran; Diame; Gayle

7pmGood evening! Thank you very much for joining Sports Mole for tonight's Championship clash as Newcastle United host Aston Villa at St James' Park. Both sides come into this match in need of a win for very different reasons, with Newcastle looking to move back to the summit of the table while Villa are growing increasingly desperate to stop the rot. It promises to be an intriguing affair but, before we look at the situation both clubs are in, let's first check out the team news...

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
