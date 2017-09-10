Sep 10, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
vs.
NewcastleNewcastle United
 

Rafael Benitez to miss Newcastle United's trip to Swansea City?

Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
Rafael Benitez is reportedly still recovering from an operation he underwent during the international break and may be absent for Newcastle United's meeting with Swansea.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 17:45 UK

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez could be absent for his side's trip to Swansea City next weekend after being forced to go under the knife to remove an infection.

The 57-year-old is said to have been absent from the Magpies' training base all week as he recovers from the procedure, which he had to undergo during the international break to correct a previous hernia operation.

It is suggested by the The Independent that Benitez felt that the two-week hiatus was the best time to go into hospital, though the recovery has taken longer than expected.

Benitez supposedly targeted a return to the club's Darsley Park HQ by Wednesday at the latest but, having failed to do so, he may now also miss out on the trip to the Liberty Stadium altogether on Sunday afternoon.

Newcastle got off the mark with their first Premier League win of the season at the third attempt last time out, beating West Ham United 3-0 at St James' Park.

Rafael 'show me the money' Benitez gestures during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
Rafael Benitez to miss Newcastle United's trip to Swansea City?
Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
Rafael Benitez to miss Newcastle United's trip to Swansea City?
