Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez could be absent for his side's trip to Swansea City next weekend after being forced to go under the knife to remove an infection.

The 57-year-old is said to have been absent from the Magpies' training base all week as he recovers from the procedure, which he had to undergo during the international break to correct a previous hernia operation.

It is suggested by the The Independent that Benitez felt that the two-week hiatus was the best time to go into hospital, though the recovery has taken longer than expected.

Benitez supposedly targeted a return to the club's Darsley Park HQ by Wednesday at the latest but, having failed to do so, he may now also miss out on the trip to the Liberty Stadium altogether on Sunday afternoon.

Newcastle got off the mark with their first Premier League win of the season at the third attempt last time out, beating West Ham United 3-0 at St James' Park.