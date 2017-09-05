Newcastle United's Florian Lejeune and DeAndre Yedlin are reportedly fit to play in this weekend's Premier League match against Swansea City.

Yedlin has not featured in Rafael Benitez's side since suffering a hamstring injury during the Magpies' pre-season friendly with Mainz 05 in July.

Lejeune, who joined Newcastle in a deal from Eibar in the summer, has been on the sidelines since the opening weekend of the season when he picked up an ankle injury in a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the Sunderland Echo, both players will be available to play at the Liberty Stadium this Sunday for a trip to Swansea.

Benitez's side have won one and lost two of their opening three league fixtures.