Rafael Benitez would reportedly have to pay Newcastle United £5m in compensation were he to walk away from his role as manager.
Sunday, September 3, 2017

Rafael Benitez would reportedly be forced to pay £5m compensation to Newcastle United were he to resign from his role as manager.

The Spaniard is believed to be unhappy with the club's business in the transfer market, with just half-a-dozen first-team signings being made ahead of the Magpies' return to the Premier League.

In addition, Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has publicly declared that Benitez would have to do business on a budget as Ashley cannot compete financially with the top flight's big guns.

As a result, Benitez is rumoured to be seeking a way out of St James' Park, but according to the Daily Mail, the club would seek compensation if he walked away from his £5m-a-year contract, which runs out in two years' time.

The report also claims that Benitez feels an obligation to the players that have joined Newcastle to play under him, as well as the Toon fans, whom he does not want to let down, so is likely to stay put for the time being.

The Magpies currently sit 14th in the Premier League table following one win and two defeats, and have also been knocked out of the EFL Cup after losing to Championship side Nottingham Forest.

