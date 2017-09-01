Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul pays tribute to the club and its fans on social media following his deadline-day loan move to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 29-year-old Dutchman has been with Newcastle since 2005, making 160 league appearances for the Magpies, but has fallen down the pecking order under Rafael Benitez.

He spent spent time on loan at Ajax and AZ last season and, with his contract due to expire next summer, he is likely to have played his last game for the Magpies.

Krul posted a picture on Twitter containing an open letter which read: "To all the Geordies I just want to say a massive thank you for your support over the past 11 years, you guys are the foundations of this club.

"It's been an amazing and unforgettable journey... I arrived at Newcastle as a 17-year-old boy and leaving as a man with too many memories to mention.

"Thank you for making me feel like an adopted Geordie. I'm proud and honoured to have served this great club, you will always be in my heart. Bye for now."

In joining Brighton, Krul has been reunited with former Newcastle manager Chris Hughton at the Amex Stadium.