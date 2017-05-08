New Transfer Talk header

David Moyes urges Jordan Pickford to stay at Sunderland

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Sunderland manager David Moyes warns goalkeeper Jordan Pickford against leaving the club this summer if he is not guaranteed first-team football elsewhere.
Sunderland manager David Moyes has warned goalkeeper Jordan Pickford against leaving the club this summer if he is not guaranteed first-team football.

As many as six Premier League clubs are thought to be interested in the 23-year-old shot-stopper following Sunderland's relegation from the top flight, including the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Pickford's performances since breaking into the Sunderland first team have seen him tipped as a future England international, but Moyes believes that he needs to be starting games if he is to fulfil his potential.

"At the moment, I really wouldn't know [about Pickford's future]. Obviously it's up to the club," he told reporters.

"If Jordan was to go elsewhere and not be the number one, that wouldn't be good for him because that would affect his progress. You can see what he does for us with the saves he makes. He's been outstanding from day one.

"I think that would be a telling factor if the alternative was to go and sit on the bench somewhere else. If I was Jordan I wouldn't do that, I'd want to be playing regularly but again Sunderland hold his contract and Jordan can't go anywhere unless we decide to let it happen."

Reports have suggested that Sunderland are unwilling to accept bids of less than £17m for the England Under-21 international.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Your Comments
