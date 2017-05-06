May 6, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
0-2
Sunderland

Clucas (28'), Grosicki (33'), Elmohamady (84')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Jones (69'), Defoe (92')
Anichebe (90')

David Moyes: 'We played with pride'

Sunderland manager David Moyes during the Premier League match against Bournemouth on April 29, 2017
Sunderland manager David Moyes says that he is pleased with his side's performance after they earned their first win in 11 attempts.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 17:47 UK

Sunderland manager David Moyes has praised his side after they claimed a surprise 2-1 victory at Hull City this afternoon.

The result saw the Black Cats earn their first win in 11 attempts, albeit one in vain as their relegation from the Premier League had been confirmed one week earlier.

"I think we have played really well in recent games and things haven't gone well for us," Moyes told BBC Radio 5 live. "In recent games opportunities haven't fallen for us, but today it did do. I'm not putting it down to luck but you need small things to go for you. But I do say that our recent performances have merited more than we got, and today we got a good result.

"After being relegated players have to stand up and show some pride for the club, and today they have done that. We had a really good team performance. If we had shown the character and level of performance today throughout the season we'd have many more points."

Moyes has already confirmed that he intends to stay on with the club in the Championship next season.

Sunderland's Jermain Defoe during the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Live Commentary: Hull City 0-2 Sunderland - as it happened
 Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Result: Hull stunned by Sunderland as survival hopes dented
 Sunderland's Jermain Defoe during the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
Jermain Defoe admits 'frustration' after win
