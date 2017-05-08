New Transfer Talk header

Kylian Mbappe 'not interested in Manchester United move'

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
AS Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe is reportedly uninterested in a move to Manchester United this summer due to concerns over Jose Mourinho's style of play.
Monday, May 8, 2017

AS Monaco winger Kylian Mbappe is reportedly uninterested in the prospect of joining Manchester United this summer due to the team's style of play under Jose Mourinho.

Mbappe has developed a reputation as one of the brightest prospects in world football during a remarkable run of form this season which has seen him score 22 goals in all competitions for club and country.

The 18-year-old has drawn interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, including the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Arsenal, while United have already reportedly seen a £72m bid turned down for the wonderkid.

Monaco are thought to be holding out for a world-record £100m offer, but L'Equipe reports that Mbappe would turn down a move to Old Trafford even if United matched that valuation.

The teenager is reportedly concerned that Mourinho's style of play will not suit his own talents and is eager to play for a more expansive manager.

Real Madrid are understood to be front-runners for Mbappe's signature, with some reports suggesting that both parties have already reached a verbal agreement.

