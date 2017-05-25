New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester United hopeful of keeping David de Gea after Europa League win

David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Manchester United are now hopeful of keeping reported Real Madrid target David de Gea after qualifying for the Champions League, according to reports.
Reporter
Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 13:56 UK

Manchester United have renewed hope of keeping goalkeeper David de Gea now that Champions League qualification has been sealed, according to reports.

Real Madrid are said to still be interested in signing the Spain international, who was left on the bench for United's Europa League final win over Ajax as Sergio Romero kept his starting berth throughout the competition.

Jose Mourinho, however, regards De Gea as the world's best goalkeeper, and said that he believes the player's next game would be "in pre-season against Los Angeles".

According to Sky Sports News, the Red Devils are now more confident in keeping hold of De Gea after their victory in Stockholm gave them a place in the Champions League playoffs.

De Gea, who is believed to have agreed personal terms with Los Blancos, has featured 200 times in the Premier League for Man United, keeping 75 clean sheets during that time.

Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
