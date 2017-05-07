Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck challenges his side to build on their "really important" win over Mancheter United during the closing stages of the season.

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck has challenged his side to build on this afternoon's 2-0 win over Manchester United during the closing stages of the season.

Welbeck scored against his former club moments after Granit Xhaka had given the Gunners the lead with a deflected strike as Arsene Wenger registered his first ever Premier League victory over a team managed by Jose Mourinho.

The result breathes new life into Arsenal's top-four hopes, with six points now the gap to Manchester City, and Welbeck is hoping for a strong end to the campaign to keep the pressure on.

"It's really important to get the win. Taking into account our position in the table we need to be further up there. With this win hopefully we'll have a good end to the season," he told Sky Sports News.

"Obviously I grew up in the North-West and it's a special place in my life. When I get on that pitch it's just business. When you score you have to be happy - it's only natural."

Welbeck has now scored three goals in four appearances for Arsenal against his former club.