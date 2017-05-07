May 7, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger shake hands before the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United from the Emirates Stadium.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 15:16 UK

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United from the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal's 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend left them down in sixth position in the table, and the Gunners are now nine points off fourth-place Manchester City, albeit with two games in hand.

Man United, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Swansea City at Old Trafford last weekend, with the fifth-place Red Devils now four points off the Champions League positions.

Follow Sports Mole's minute-by-minute live commentary of the action below.


3.22pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild afternoon in London. I shall speak about Man United a little bit later, but let's start with the hosts Arsenal. For the first time under the stewardship of under-pressure manager Wenger, the Gunners risk the possibility of failing to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016© SilverHub


3.19pmAs expected, Man United boss Jose Mourinho has rung the changes at the Emirates, with Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Michael Carrick, Juan Mata, Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial all coming into the XI. The big team news, however, is the inclusion of Axel Tuanzebe at right-back, with the teenager making his Premier League debut for the 20-time English champions in an unfamiliar position.

3.16pmArsenal boss Arsene Wenger initially ruled Granit Xhaka out of this afternoon's match due to a calf problem, but the Swiss international does start against Man United in a 3-4-3 formation. There is a spot at centre-back for 21-year-old Rob Holding, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kieran Gibbs start in the wing-back positions once again. Danny Welbeck will lead the line against his former club.

3.13pmTEAMS!

ARSENAL: Cech; Holding, Koscielny, Monreal; Ox, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs; Ozil, Welbeck, Sanchez

UNITED: De Gea; Tuanzebe, Smalling, Jones, Darmian; Carrick, Herrera, Mata; Rooney, Mkhitaryan, Martial


3.10pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal have had a free week to prepare for this match, but Man United were in Europa League semi-final action away to Celta Vigo on Thursday night. Any changes? Let's see...

Axel Tuanzebe of Man United during the FA Youth Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at White Hart Lane on February 09, 2015© Getty Images


3.07pmMan United's last league win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium was in November 2014, although the points were shared in a 1-1 draw when the pair met at Old Trafford earlier this season. Should Arsenal triumph this weekend, it would actually be the first time since November 2001 that Man United have lost consecutive Premier League away games against the Gunners.

3.04pmThis afternoon will bring the 225th meeting between Arsenal and Man United in all competitions, and it is the Red Devils that lead the head-to-head 96 wins to Arsenal's 81, while the remaining 47 fixtures have finished level. Incredibly, Arsenal's 3-0 victory over Man United in the corresponding fixture last season was the London club's only win in 11 Premier League attempts against the 20-time English champions – losing six times in the process. It should be a cracking tie from North London.

3.01pmAfternoon all! Sports Mole's live Premier League coverage continues from the Emirates Stadium, and it is quite a big one as Arsenal welcome long-term rivals Manchester United. Both of these teams can still finish in the top four this season, but a poor result this afternoon might well end their hopes of a Champions League finish. Stay tuned for what promises to be a pulsating afternoon of football!

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger shake hands before the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
